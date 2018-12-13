Mostly Cloudy And Mild Today

Weather Update 7:46 AM CST —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’ve started the morning off wet so far with patches of showers moving northeast across the region. Most short-term high resolution gudiance however show a bit of a lull most of the rest of this morning and afternoon. This will occur after the current wave of showers moved out through late morning. We’ll return to mostly cloudy skies and breezy condition the rest of the day with the heavier rain axis focusing west of the Mississippi River… There may be a few breaks of sunshine, especially east of highway 45E. This may allow us to reach 60 degrees this afternoon. The chance of showers will increase drastically tonight again though as a frontal system moves into the middle Mississippi.