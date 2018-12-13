Mr. Ralph L. Morphis, age 79 passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Bells Nursing Home.

He was born on July 9, 1939 and was a faithful member of the Alamo Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Elza and Katy Baker Morphis; and three brothers: Theldon, James and Bobby Morphis.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Inettie Rice Morphis of Alamo, TN; one daughter: Lisa Bolding (Craig) of Bells, TN; two sons: Mark and Roger Morphis both of Alamo, TN; one sister: Mae Shelton of Memphis, TN and one granddaughter: Katie Bolding of Jackson,TN.

A special thank you to Cierra Willis and all the staff at the Bells Nursing Home for all of the wonderful care he received.

The Morphis family has requested cremation. Per his request, there will be no public service. Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

