JACKSON, Tenn. — A new partnership brings educational opportunities to local teachers.

School board and staff members gathered at the Jackson-Madison county school system central office Thursday morning.

Western governors Tennessee signed a partnership with the Jackson-Madison county school system to offer online programs for working teachers and other employees working in the school system who want to become licensed teachers.

Western governors Tennessee chancellor, Dr. Kimberly Estep tells us how a program like this could be beneficial for our local teachers.

“On average these are folks that are in their late 20’s, 30’s, 40’s. They are working full-time, many of them have children at home and doing WGU Tennessee coursework is much easier for them than doing a traditional university coursework,” Estep said.

With this program employees can earn their bachelors and masters degree.