Search for theft suspects

BOLIVAR, Tenn. – Police are looking for three men suspected of breaking into a Bolivar gas station.

Police say the men in this video threw concrete through a door before repeatedly backing a truck into the store, caving in the wall.

The men were able to leave with the ATM, according to police.

The suspects left the store, possibly in a Chevrolet Colorado headed south on Highway 18.

Police say the damage to the store is at least $10,000. It is unknown how much money was taken out of the ATM.

If you have any information, contact the Bolivar Police Department at (731) 658-4284.