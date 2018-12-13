Search for theft suspects
BOLIVAR, Tenn. – Police are looking for three men suspected of breaking into a Bolivar gas station.
Police say the men in this video threw concrete through a door before repeatedly backing a truck into the store, caving in the wall.
The men were able to leave with the ATM, according to police.
The suspects left the store, possibly in a Chevrolet Colorado headed south on Highway 18.
Police say the damage to the store is at least $10,000. It is unknown how much money was taken out of the ATM.
If you have any information, contact the Bolivar Police Department at (731) 658-4284.