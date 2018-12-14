East TN sheriff disputes injuries caused by beating of man

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee sheriff’s office is disputing the extent of the injuries suffered by a black man beaten by a white officer while handcuffed.

An attorney for 25-year-old Charles Toney says hospital records prove he suffered a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, nose and fingers during his arrest on an outstanding warrant on Dec. 3.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that medical staff who checked Toney after his arrest found none of those injuries.

Toney’s attorney Lee Merritt said Friday that it is common for jail medical staff to miss injuries.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the beating. Video shows detective Blake Kilpatrick punching and kicking Toney while he is handcuffed and on the ground.