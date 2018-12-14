Heavy Rain In The Afternoon And Evening

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Friday, December 14th

A cloudy start this morning with scattered drizzle and cool temperatures in the upper 40’s.

TODAY

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will come-and-go throughout the day on Friday with locally heavy rainfall. It’ll still be warm, despite east-northeast winds with afternoon temperatures peaking in the middle to upper 50s! Thunderstorms are likeliest in the afternoon and evening on Friday. Showers will gradually taper off by Saturday night after leaving 0.50″-1.50″ of rain behind.

