Jackson police, fire dept. face off Saturday in ‘Battle of the Bells’ for Salvation Army

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local departments team up for a good cause.

“We partner with the Salvation Army because we know they do such a great job in the community to help people who may be less fortunate, ” said Eric Merriweather with the Jackson Fire Department.

He says they want every child to have a happy Christmas.

“Kids lose toys in fires and certain things, and it’s a sad occasion when any kids has to go without toys to open up or presents to get during Christmas,” he said.

They’re going head-to-head against the Jackson Police Department to raise money for the Salvation Army.

“Some good looking firefighters and police officers will be out there collecting money,” Merriweather said.

The Jackson Fire Department will be joined by the Jackson Police Department from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson.

“Whoever raises the most money will win, and last year the fire department won,” Merriweather said.

While the fire department says they want to win again this year, Merriweather says it’s all in good fun, and for a good cause.

“We want everyone to come out and give. Whether you give to the police department or fire department, just come out and give,” he said.