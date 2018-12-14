Local businesses bring Christmas cheer to kids

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– Christmas comes early for local children in need.

Dozens of gifts and new coats…an early Christmas for local children ages 3 to 5 at the Humboldt Headstart.

“The gift bags consisted of pencils, crayons, coloring books. It had footballs in there,” said Mesghana House, family advocate of Humboldt Headstart.

Humboldt Headstart reached out to several local businesses for help.

“We reached out to Savvy Boutique, which donated our children brand new coats. We also reached out to Showout. Showout is an organization that empowers women and they donated our children with gift bags,” said House.

Local business owners say by giving coats and gifts is one way to give back to the community.

“All of my customers were excited to give back also. I had customers out of state that actually had jackets shipped here,” said Nycole Tippett, owner of Savvy Boutique.

Tippett says as a mother this is why she decided to give coats.

“I just think its a great opportunity for parents to put their kids in head start and making sure they have jackets and stuff and Christmas presents,” Tippett said.

Yuketta Springfield from Showout, says she and her organization bought toys for the kids.

“The love I have for children. And this is a season for giving,” said Springfield.

Parent Diana Conder says it’s events like these that touch her heart.

“Well I was a foster mother for like four years and so when there is eight people in the household it helped a lot,” Conder said.

Organizers say they this years event was such a success, they hope to do it again next year.