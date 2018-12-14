Local first responders get ready to give out ‘Beyond the Badge’ toys

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local first responders prepare to bring Christmas to local kids.

First responders across West Tennessee held the annual “Beyond the Badge” toy drive earlier this fall to collect toys for children in need.

On Friday, first responders sorted through the hundreds of gifts collected as they prepared to make the holidays bright.

Madison County Fire Department administrator Kim Turner says they couldn’t do this alone.

“I do want to thank the community for coming out and supporting us, because if it wasn’t for Walmart north and south, we wouldn’t have what we have today,” Turner said.

Those gifts will be distributed to children ahead of the holiday season.