Long-time fixture in Bolivar re-opens to the public

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–A historic theater has reopened in West Tennessee.

Friday night, the Bolivar community came out to the Luez Theater for their grand re-opening.

Every seat was filled, with tickets selling out in a little over an hour.

Those in charge of the theater’s renovation said they wanted to keep the vintage art deco style, but with modern fixtures.

“The economy hasn’t been great anywhere for a long time it seems and this is a sign that maybe we’re coming out of it and big things are on the horizon for Bolivar,” said Darrell Teubner, a volunteer.

This is the first time the theater has been open since 2012.