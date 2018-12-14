Madison Co. deputies to take part in ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holiday season.

Starting Friday, Dec. 14, through Jan. 1, local deputies will take part in the THSO’s statewide “Booze It and Lose It” campaign, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will conduct DUI Saturation Patrols throughout Madison County, the release says.

“We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season,” THSO Director Vic Donoho said in the release. “Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign.

The campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.