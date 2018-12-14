Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/18 – 12/14/18 December 14, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Hannah Heckart Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Alonzo Marcos-Lucas DUI, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Cornelius Love Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15David Lee Pruitt Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Gracie Vaughn Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Janna Farmer Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Jeremy Michael Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15John McCaskill Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Montavious Springfield Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Quinn Fuller Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Raheem Burt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Sadonia Fisher Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Stacy Swain Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Summer Blackstock Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tucker Stillwell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore