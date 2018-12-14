Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/18 – 12/14/18

1/15 Hannah Heckart Shoplifting

2/15 Alonzo Marcos-Lucas DUI, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

3/15 Cornelius Love Aggravated assault

4/15 David Lee Pruitt Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed, schedule II drug violations



5/15 Gracie Vaughn Violation of community corrections

6/15 Janna Farmer Disorderly conduct

7/15 Jeremy Michael Violation of community corrections

8/15 John McCaskill Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/15 Montavious Springfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/15 Quinn Fuller Shoplifting

11/15 Raheem Burt Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Sadonia Fisher Forgery



13/15 Stacy Swain Failure to appear

14/15 Summer Blackstock Violation of community corrections

15/15 Tucker Stillwell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.