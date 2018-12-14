Reward rises to $10K in case of man killed by concrete chunk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a man killed when a concrete chunk went through his windshield is now offering a $10,000 reward for more information on the case.

News outlets report the family of Joe Crockett Shelton Jr. doubled the reward Wednesday for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for his death, if it was a criminal act.

Metro Nashville police say the 54-year-old Shelton was killed last month when a 23-pound piece of concrete smashed through his windshield while he was driving on Interstate 24. State Department of Transportation bridge inspectors have said the concrete was not part of the nearby bridge.

A city release says detectives have not determined how the chunk of concrete hit Shelton’s car. It says it’s possible the concrete was thrown, but police haven’t found any witnesses.