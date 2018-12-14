Showers Finally Taper Off Throughout Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, December 14th

So far, rain has been light across West Tennessee but locally heavy downpours will continue to become more likely as the afternoon rolls along. We’re expecting drier weather next week after the rain finally tapers off tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for the rest of the day and night but rain will gradually taper off during the day on Saturday. We’re expecting thunderstorms to remain below severe limits with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 40s at the coolest point of the night.

Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon as cooler air comes in. Skies will stay cloudy with scattered showers tomorrow before sunshine returns Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com