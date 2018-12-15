A Henderson County church hosts a Live Nativity

LEXINGTON, Tenn–The First Methodist Church in Lexington hosted a live nativity scene this weekend.

The live Nativity dates back to the 70’s with live animals and people standing for periods of time.

With the event lasting up to four hours, 85 church members take shifts every 30 minutes to stand in the live nativity.

“We have just a lot of our members dedicate themselves to coming out and doing this every year, takes a lot of folks to put it on,” said Pastor of First Methodist Church, Chris Haynes.

The Live Nativity in Lexington will continue through Sunday December 16.

It is located at 27 East Church Street, and is available for viewing from 5pm to 8:30pm.