A local woman raises money for American Cancer Society

HENDERSON, Tenn. – A West Tennessee woman is raising money for a good cause. Saturday, Elizabeth Everett hosted a “Cookies for Cancer” drive.

“We are doing the cookies for cancer again. We did the Thanksgiving with the free dinners and this year for Christmas we are passing out cookies, candy and cinnamon rolls,” said organizer, Elizabeth Everett.

She is giving away 200 boxes of cookies and taking donations for families who have been affected by cancer. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

“Our goal is at $1000 and we are at $780. For three days we have been making cookies. We have made over 750 cookies and 20 pounds of fudge.”

Everett says her father motivated her to raise the money.

“Pancreatic. Four years. He was given 7 months and we made four years.”

Everett says she lost her father to pancreatic cancer last May.

“I’d always go home for the holidays and do it for him. And then he’d always come back and say he wants this cookie or he wants that cookie so I decided to make everybody cookies this year and candy and so in the process its going to the American Cancer Society in his honor.”