A local police department holds ‘Shop With A Cop’ event

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – Children got the chance to spend their morning shopping with police officers.

Lexington Police paired with 59 children for the event.

Each child was given two hundred dollars to spend on any items they wanted.

They picked out Christmas gifts at the Walmart in Lexington, while also bonding with police officers.

“Our hope is to build relationships even if it’s just for a brief period of time with these young people so they have a positive interaction with law enforcement. We don’t know how long that is going to impact a child’s life,” said Captain Jeff Middleton.

This is the third annual shop with a cop in Lexington.