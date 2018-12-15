Local high school and middle school students sing for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn–Students of North Side High School and North Parkway Middle School prepared their vocals for a night of giving at the “Christmas Benefit Concert”.

“Its an annual event, it’s a benefit concert, so everything that we raise is for a local family in need,” said North Side High School Principal, Jason Bridgeman.

According to those in attendance, Saturday’s concert was unlike any of it predecessors.

“This year they are definitely into it, we having a great church service it seems like today,” said Bridgeman, “they taking me to church tonight.”

The Gospel Choir Director for North Parkway Middle School said the gospel songs were prepared specifically for the concert.

“I knew tonight was a gospel choir concert so I wanted to sing traditional gospel music that dealt with the Christmas season,” said North Parkway Gospel Choir Director, Ukerris Fuller.

Fuller said after much practice, the students hard work paid off.

“I was very proud as a director seeing where they started and now at the end of this semester, they did real well,” Fuller said.