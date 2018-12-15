Pet of the Week: Meet Cain

Say hello to Cain! Cain is a fun loving, older pup, who is good with other dogs and loves to play.

He loves playing fetch, tug of-war and any toy he finds. He has a wonderful personality and would love to have an active family to hang out with.

Cain has good manners, so he would make anyone a loving companion.

Cain loves to play, but he also loves to curl up on the sofa for a long afternoon nap. While he is good with other dogs, he barks at cats, so he would probably be best suited in a cat free home.

Cain is crate trained, up to date on shots and has been neutered.

If you would like to foster or adopt Cain and make him part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at: 731-313-7828.