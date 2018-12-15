West Tennessee families convene for holiday festivities

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. – Families joined together to participate in some Christmas fun.

Hundreds of families headed out to the Beech Bluff Recreation Center for the first annual ‘Grinch Candy Cane Hunt.’

Children participated in games like popping balloons and a candy cane hunt.

Those who found the most candy canes received prizes.

Families were also able to get their photo taken with the Grinch.

Organizers say they will be hosting another ‘Grinch Candy Cane Hunt’ next year.