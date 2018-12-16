A local church shares a message through music

MILAN, Tenn. – An annual church program returns to Milan just in time for Christmas. Pastor, Bill Kisner says the program is more than just a tradition at First Baptist Church of Milan.

“It’s become a tradition for many of the families that come and worship together. A lot of families will come in for the season to hear the music,” said Kisner.

Choir Director Austin Clark says the program titled “Meet the God Who Loves” includes similar types of music from the congregation.

“We have a little bit of Jazz but all of it is choral so it’s biblical choir, orchestra and singers,” said Clark.

Clark says months of practice goes into the performances.

“We put this together over the last few months and then its got our house band that leaves worship here every week at our church.”

With the practices over and both weekend shows finished, Clark says the program gives the church a chance to tell a story.

“We just really enjoy the music we do and of course for us it’s about being able to tell the story of Christmas but also to worship our Lord as we do it and that was just very meaningful for us.”