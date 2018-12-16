Dense Fog Advisory Overnight

Weather Update – 6:35 p.m. – Saturday, December 16th

TONIGHT



A DENSE FOG ADVISORY. This means dense fog will make travel challenging at times due to limited visibility. Allow for extra time to get to your destination. Tonight, Fog developing after 7 pm with overnight lows around 34.

A cold night ahead with temperatures just above the freezing mark by morning. Visibility will be very limited in the late night and early morning hours.

MONDAY

The fog will mix out by around 10 am with sunshine taking over late morning into the afternoon. A beautiful day ahead with highs around 57 and winds winds becoming north at 3 to 10 mph. A nice spring like warming trend through Wednesday with highs topping out around 60 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Rain will start to move in Wednesday night into Thursday followed by colder weather just in time for the first official day of Winter! -Winter Begins Friday December 21st-

Foggy at the bus stop in the morning and some of us in northwest Tennessee may be scraping frost off the windows in the morning. Be sure and join WBBJ 7 News Monday Morning Online And On Air For More Weather Updates. Have A Great Rest Of Your Evening.

