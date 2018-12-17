A Jackson City Council Representative wants to run for mayor
JACKSON, Tenn–
City Council Representative of District 1 Vicky Foote has been in her position for 2 terms and has decided take a step in a different direction.
Foote said she’s been thinking of running for mayor of Jackson in 2019.
Foote said she wants to talk with people from the community first before making a permanent decision.
“It’s not about power it’s not about prestige, it’s not about a paycheck, it’s not about politics, it’s about public service and I feel that perhaps I might be a good fit,” said City Council Representative of District 1, Vicky Foote.
Foote’s term ends the 1st of July.