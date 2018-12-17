Barbers visit local elementary school, offer free cuts

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local elementary school had the opportunity to set up a mini barber shop for their students.

Local barbers came to give out free haircuts Monday at Isaac Lane Elementary School.

Around five dozen students got the free cuts from the barbers, who were former Isaac Lane students.

School officials say they wanted to bring this mini barber shop experience for the students for them to get ideas of job options outside going to college.

“We know that everyone is not college material, but this is showing our boys that it is possible to receive a trade, that this is something that they can do also in life,” education assistant Lasandra Gil said.

This was the second year the school organized the barber shop event.