Bourbon Balls

3 cups crushed vanilla wafers

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1/2 cup bourbon

(optional) 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Thoroughly combine the vanilla wafers, pecans, powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a bowl. Stir in the corn syrup and bourbon. Form teaspoonfuls of the mixture into approximately 1-inch balls. Roll each ball in some more powdered sugar. Store in an airtight container! Couldn’t be simpler!