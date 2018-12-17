City of Jackson announces holiday trash pickup schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trash pickup times in the city of Jackson are changing due to the holidays.

Waste Management will observe the Christmas and New Year’s holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Monday’s collection will be on Monday. Tuesday’s service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

End of the week collection is expected to be on regular schedule.

Anyone with questions may call 731-425-CITY or the Health and Sanitation Department at 731-425-8545.