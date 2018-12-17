Jackson Police and charities give bikes to children

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police and local organizations helped local children have a Merry Christmas this year.

The Brad Deming Memorial charity is donating more than 225 bikes to children in 11 schools in Carroll, Gibson, and Hardeman counties in west Tennessee this week. They are also giving more than two dozen bikes to Centerstone of Tennessee Southwest Region in efforts to make this Christmas special for young students.

“The best thing in the world is to be a servant and remember where you came from. I used to be a little boy. I come from a family that only had a mom and no father. I know how hard it can be for a single parent and, at the same time, to be connected to people like the police department, as well as, academy and other organizations. It can make life really easy for these kids,” said Ronald Benton, CEO of Hub Club.

Monday afternoon, they went to Grand Junction Elementary and Middleton Elementary.