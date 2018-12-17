Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/18 – 12/17/18

1/44 Kimberely Russell Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange

2/44 Ashley Stansell Aggravated assault

3/44 Averyion Cook Theft over $1,000

4/44 Bobby Bray Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/44 Brent Tyler Martin Evading arrest

6/44 Brian Eckford DUI

7/44 Brittney Stafford Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

8/44 Cecil Jarrett Jr. Shoplifting



9/44 Charles Powell Violation of probation

10/44 Dionte Chapman Violation of probation

11/44 Fredick Walker Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange

12/44 Heaven Chisholm Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/44 Hervy Mabon Schedule II drug violations

14/44 Jamecus Blackwell Contempt of court

15/44 Jana Welch Violation of probation

16/44 Javorris Long Failure to appear



17/44 Jenny Cox Jones Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

18/44 Jimmy Elrod Failure to appear

19/44 Johnathan Bouchard Leaving the scene of accident, driving while unlicensed

20/44 Kaitlyn Thompson Failure to appear



21/44 Kathy Maxwell Failure to appear

22/44 Keri Ann Wilkes Shoplifting

23/44 Latorcha Walker Vandalism

24/44 Lessie Rose Simple domestic assault, vandalism



25/44 Linda Pirtle DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/44 Marcus Boykin Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/44 Marcus Maxwell Robbery

28/44 Martavious Whiteside-Ballard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/44 Michael James Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/44 Nabihah Holcombe Shoplifting

31/44 Nicole McGill Aggravated assault

32/44 Randall Howell DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



33/44 Rockel Humphrey Failure to appear

34/44 Romeil Moses Simple domestic assault, legend drugs-possess without prescription

35/44 Shatara Scates Vandalism, criminal trespass, failure to appear

36/44 Stephanie Swift False reports



37/44 Stephen Crawford Vandalism

38/44 Tammi Threet Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/44 Taylor Paige Shoplifting

40/44 Teresa Fenn DUI, possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, violation of implied consent law, open container law



41/44 Tina Crutchfield Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia

42/44 Tocia Cobb Shoplifting

43/44 Tracy Quinn Failure to appear

44/44 Zebulun Sanders Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/17/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.