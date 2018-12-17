Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/18 – 12/17/18 December 17, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/44Kimberely Russell Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Ashley Stansell Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Averyion Cook Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Bobby Bray Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Brent Tyler Martin Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Brian Eckford DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Brittney Stafford Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Cecil Jarrett Jr. Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44Charles Powell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Dionte Chapman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Fredick Walker Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Heaven Chisholm Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44Hervy Mabon Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Jamecus Blackwell Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Jana Welch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44Javorris Long Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Jenny Cox Jones Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44Jimmy Elrod Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Johnathan Bouchard Leaving the scene of accident, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44Kaitlyn Thompson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44Kathy Maxwell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Keri Ann Wilkes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Latorcha Walker Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Lessie Rose Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Linda Pirtle DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Marcus Boykin Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Marcus Maxwell Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Martavious Whiteside-Ballard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Michael James Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Nabihah Holcombe Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Nicole McGill Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Randall Howell DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Rockel Humphrey Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Romeil Moses Simple domestic assault, legend drugs-possess without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44Shatara Scates Vandalism, criminal trespass, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Stephanie Swift False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Stephen Crawford Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Tammi Threet Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Taylor Paige Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Teresa Fenn DUI, possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Tina Crutchfield Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Tocia Cobb Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44Tracy Quinn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Zebulun Sanders Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/17/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore