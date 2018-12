Pineapple Dream Pie

Submitted by: Arlene Batey

1 tub of cool whip

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 can of crushed pineapple ( drained)

1/4 cup of lemon juice

2 graham cracker crust

Mix the 4 ingredients and pour into the 2 Graham cracker crust

Let set in refrigerator overnight or until firm