Warming Up Midweek Before Rain Returns

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, December 17th

Temperatures are warming up into the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies, but we’ll be getting close to the freezing mark overnight. There’s a chance for fog to form in the Mid-South again overnight – especially in the lower-lying areas and area river basins.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will become cloudier as the night goes on with another opportunity for dense fog to form in West Tennessee overnight. Winds will be light from the north allowing temperatures to drop to the lower 30s at the coldest point of the night. It’s possible that we may have freezing fog creating some patches of ice in the coldest parts of West Tennessee Tuesday morning.

After some areas deal with patchy fog Tuesday morning, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. This will allow temperatures to warm up to the lower and middle 50s at the warmest point of the day. We’ll stay dry, but rain will return Wednesday night to continue to take away the distance between 2018 (73.77″) and the record wettest year on record (75.98″). Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com