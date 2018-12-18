James Alvin Swindle

James Alvin Swindle, Jr. age 58, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Swindle, Sr.; one brother, Timmy Whitehead; and two sisters: Sharon Swindle and Carolyn Sprinkle.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Darlene Swindle of Nashville, TN; his mother, Lois Nadine Swindle of Irving, TX and step-mother, Joan Tucker of Alamo, TN; one son, Michael Anthony Swindle (Samantha) of Fort Stewart, GA; one brother, Jamie Swindle (Eliza) of Birchtree, MO; five sisters: Stacie Swindle of Alamo, TN; Connie Graham (Gary) of Irving, TX; Sue Hensley (Kenneth) of Lexington, TX; Lela Ann Pate (Bobby) of Aberdeen, MS; Revonda Morris (Ray) of Irving, TX; four grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of many nieces and nephews. A special recognition to his niece, Aunda Dunavant (Jason) of Sardis, TN and cousin/brother Tracy Cottner (AKA Pooch) of Alamo, TN. Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.