Bill Blurton, age 84 died on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at his Madison County resident surrounded by his family.

He was born in the Windy City Community on August 31, 1934, the son of the late Woodrow and Katherine Gregory Blurton. He attended Northside High School and was a brick mason for over 44 years, retiring with Blurton and Blurton Construction. He was a member of Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God. Bill was an avid duck hunter as well as a lover of all sports, participating in the Madison County Senior League Softball and Senior Olympics. He was a member of the Jackson Trade and Labor Travel baseball team and played basketball as well.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hunt Blurton of Jackson; two daughters, Kim Blurton Johnson and husband Bubba of Jackson; and Kristie Blurton of Mt. Juliet, TN; a brother, Buddy Blurton and wife Linda of Dover, TN; a sister, Jeanette Boals and husband Carey of Humboldt, TN; one grandchild, Kolby Johnson of Jackson, TN and a dearly loved mutually adopted daughter, Suzanne Boyett of Franklin, TN.

SERVICES: A celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. Bill McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Church Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, December 18 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM prior to the service at Gregory’s Chapel.

Pallbearers for the service will be Michael Burroughs, Randy Burroughs, Mark Hunt, Ross Hunt, Bart Hunt, Bret Hunt, Adam Hunt, Brandon Pipkin and Dr. Trey Hinton.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Madison County Senior league softball team, Hugh Harvey, Sr., Franklin James and Barton McLeary.

