BiteSquad makes local restaurants available for delivery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new food delivery service comes to the Hub City that can send food from restaurants straight to your door.

BiteSquad is a restaurant delivery service that makes it easier for anyone to order food from their favorite places online.

Here in Jackson, it can be used at food places such as Back Yard Burgers and Firehouse Subs. And much like Uber, where customers can have drivers come to them, BiteSquad has drivers hired through them.

For a complete list of Jackson restaurants whose food is available for delivery with BiteSquad, visit the BiteSquad website.