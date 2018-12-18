John Thomas Bushart, age 77 passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Bushart will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Three Way Baptist Church, with Bro. William Harrell officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John Inon and Nora Bell Roberts Bushart; two brothers: Wade Bushart and Willie Bushart; and two sisters: Josephine Powell and Nora Lee Harrell.

He is survived by his son: John Scott Bushart (Misty) of Halls, TN; one sister: Betty Sue Blair of MI; and three grandchildren: Peyton, Kaylee and Alexis Bushart all of Halls, TN.