JPD increases their presence around local shopping areas during the holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn–

Jackson police are cracking down on holiday thieves.

“During the holiday season there’s more opportunities for people to do something like that and we want to make our presence larger and better known,” said Captain Jeff Shepard of the Jackson Police Department.

JPD’s Captain Jeff Shepard said an increased presence in and around stores is vital.

“Number 1 priority is just watch the parking lots and the streets and watch for uh, anybody that might be about to commit a crime,” said Captain Shepard.

Shepard also said holiday shoppers should be more aware of their surroundings in stores.

” The bad guys sometimes will take advantage of the holiday season because there’s more people shopping therefore there’s less people watching the people,” said Captain Shepard.

He encourages shoppers to call local authorities if they see someone stealing.Some shoppers are taking their own safety precautions during the holiday season.

“I normally carry a smaller purse, so that I am less suspicious and less looked at,” said a holiday shopper.

and for online shopping, keep away from porch pirates.

“Make sure that I grab all my stuff right when it gets there and make sure that I know like when stuff’s coming,” said a holiday shopper.

The deadline to order those last minute packages is December 20, 2018 to get her in time for Christmas.