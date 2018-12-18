Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/18 – 12/18/18

1/14 Markeis Anderson Failure to appear

2/14 Steven Blackstock Violation of community corrections

3/14 Emanuel Damron Failure to comply

4/14 Ernest Curry Contempt of court, schedule I drug violations



5/14 James Williams Violation of probation

6/14 Jerry Taylor Failure to appear

7/14 Jonathan Gregory Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, shoplifting

8/14 Jonathan Northern Violation of probation



9/14 Kenneth Randolph Schedule I & VI drug violations, failure to comply, violation of probation

10/14 Megan Houston Possession of methamphetamine

11/14 Tammy Western Violation of probation

12/14 Tamyja Smith Theft over $1,000, violation of probation, violation of community corrections



13/14 Timothy Mayfield Failure to appear

14/14 Travis Tipler Harassment domestic assault





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.