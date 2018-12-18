Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/18 – 12/18/18 December 18, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Markeis Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Steven Blackstock Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Emanuel Damron Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Ernest Curry Contempt of court, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14James Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Jerry Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jonathan Gregory Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jonathan Northern Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kenneth Randolph Schedule I & VI drug violations, failure to comply, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Megan Houston Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Tammy Western Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Tamyja Smith Theft over $1,000, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Timothy Mayfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Travis Tipler Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/18/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore