Police say missing East TN teen recently seen in Dyersburg

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police in East Tennessee say a missing teenager was recently seen in Dyersburg.

Bridgett Gordon, 14, has been missing from Wartburg, Tennessee, since Dec. 3, according to the Wartburg Police Department.

Police say Gordon was seen Saturday, Dec. 15, in Dyersburg.

Investigators believe Gordon traveled out of state at one point.

Gordon is described as standing five feet six inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

She has black hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She also has a scar on the right side of her upper lip. She was last seen wearing black pants with a maroon jacket with the words New York on the sleeve.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Morgan County 911 Center at 423-346-0911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Anyone who sees Gordon is asked to make every effort to keep her in sight until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene.