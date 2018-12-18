Rain Returns to West Tennessee Wednesday Night

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, December 18th

Sunny skies and light winds allowed for high temperatures to reach the 50s again today – some spots in the upper 50s! We’ll see skies continue to remain clear tonight but a cold front is coming on Thursday. Scattered rain may already show up in portions of the Mid-South tomorrow evening.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will become cloudier after sunset tonight with temperatures in the 30s again after 9 o’clock. We’ll stay above freezing at the coldest point of the night with low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. It’ll remain dry this evening but rain will be back by Wednesday night.

After starting with some sunshine on Wednesday, clouds will quickly increase later in the morning and afternoon but it will still be a nice day! Temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s. We’ll be able to stay rain-free until showers arrive later Wednesday night, coming and going throughout Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

