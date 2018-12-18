Ronnie Kermit Tacker of Memphis, Tennessee was born October 11, 1946 in Finger, TN the son of Ira Williams Tacker and the late Kermit B. Tacker. He was a Stockbroker with Stifel Financial Advisors in Jackson, Tennessee. Mr. Tacker departed this life on December 17, 2018 in Jackson at the age of 72 Years, 2 Months, 6 Days.

He is survived by a daughter, Lindsey Siroky of Jackson; two grandchildren, George Siroky and Bess Ellen Siroky; his mother, Ira Tacker of Memphis, Tennessee and a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held on December 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee, with Roy Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in the Lake Hill Memorial Gardens at Bethel Springs, Tennessee.