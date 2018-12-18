Ronnie Kermit Tacker
Ronnie Kermit Tacker of Memphis, Tennessee was born October 11, 1946 in Finger, TN the son of Ira Williams Tacker and the late Kermit B. Tacker. He was a Stockbroker with Stifel Financial Advisors in Jackson, Tennessee. Mr. Tacker departed this life on December 17, 2018 in Jackson at the age of 72 Years, 2 Months, 6 Days.
He is survived by a daughter, Lindsey Siroky of Jackson; two grandchildren, George Siroky and Bess Ellen Siroky; his mother, Ira Tacker of Memphis, Tennessee and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be held on December 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee, with Roy Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in the Lake Hill Memorial Gardens at Bethel Springs, Tennessee.
Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer