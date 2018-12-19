Bethel University announces 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation

McKENZIE, Tenn. — There’s some good news for an area university.

Bethel University’s president announced Wednesday the university has earned its 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, according to a release from the university.

They found Bethel in compliance and offered no further recommendations.

Reaccreditation is a multi-year process involving collaboration within the university’s three colleges, its employees and its students, the release says.

The university was reviewed by two committees: one off-site in November 2017, and one on-site campus visit in March 2018, according to the release. The reviews were designed to assess the school’s ability to provide quality educational opportunities while aligning with the school’s mission.

Regional accreditation allows Bethel University to participate in federal (Title IV) and state financial aid programs.