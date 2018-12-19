Englewood North Campus Church children sing Christmas carols

More than 50 children from a local church sang Christmas carols.

Children of the Englewood North Campus Church went caroling in a neighborhood in Medina.

This is the third year children participated. The children sang common Christmas songs like ‘Rudolph the red nose rain deer’ and “We wish you a merry Christmas”.

“If we’re just a group that comes and gathers in a building then we haven’t done what we have been call to do as a church and our job is to be out in the community letting the community know about the love of Christ and what better way of doing that? The world gives a great invitation and that’s Christmas so what better way of doing that then to go caroling,” said Pastor Bronson Stewart.

Afterwards, the kids enjoyed some Christmas treats and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.