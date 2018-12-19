Holiday travelers will have construction free roads

JACKSON, Tenn–

During the upcoming holidays the Tennessee Department of Transportation said there will be no road construction.

“Safety is our main priority, we want to make sure everyone traveling on our highways have the maximum capacity and can get to their destination safely,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer at TDOT.

With increased traffic on the roads, halting construction makes sense.

AAA predicts that over 2 million drivers are expected to hit the roads for the upcoming holidays.

So TDOT is giving holiday travelers a few tips necessary to have a safe trip.

“Just make sure you plan ahead, you can always check our Smartway map, or call 511 and to make sure your uh, route is clear,” said Lawrence.

Here are some other safety driving tips from a Smarttravel online article for holiday travelers.

Before hitting the road make sure your tires are in good shape, you could try the old quarter trick.

Make sure all your fluids are at their proper levels, and lastly but most importantly make sure you have a enough gas.

“Its just very important to pay attention, avoid your distractions, make sure your paying attention,” said Lawrence.

TDOT said road construction will be halted starting December 21st at 12 p.m until January 2, 2019 at 6 a.m.