Increasing Clouds And Mild

Weather Update 7:50 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another cold morning underway for the region. temperatures are in the low 30s for most of the region. We start the morning off with mostly sunny skies, however as a system gets going to the southwest, the chance of rain will increase. Despite the cloud cover, we still expect temperatures to climb into the low 60s. As for the rain chances, looks like rain chances hold off until after midnight tonight. Thursday overall looks like an overcast day with scattered showers through most of the day. There is a little bit of a break through midday, but rain chances return through the evening. Friday looks like a mostly cloudy day with lingering showers early, then becoming breezy as the main system deepens further as it lifts north across the Appalachian chain ad away from West Tennessee.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

