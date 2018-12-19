Local farm breaks ground on first vineyard in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local farm broke ground Wednesday on what will be Chester County’s first vineyard.

Stillwaters Farm in Henderson says they will use around five acres of land for the vineyard.

They will use Glera grapes, which go into making Prosecco, and they say it is one of the only farms in the country that has this type of grapes.

Owner Valerie Pitoni says it will take around 18 months to two years to get it up and running.

“We’ll start putting up troweling rather quickly afterwards, and once the grapes are released we’ll start planting,” Pitoni said. “So that’ll be about five years in the making, and we’ll start to have an actual product.”

Stillwaters Farm is also known for its cottage rentals.