Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/18 – 12/19/18 December 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/7Ralph Holley III Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Jakia Harris Burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Chasity Finch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Fontellia Collier Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Patrick Fuller Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Rosalind Haynes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Sharon Collier Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots