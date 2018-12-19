Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/18 – 12/19/18

1/7 Ralph Holley III Violation of probation

2/7 Jakia Harris Burglary of motor vehicle

3/7 Chasity Finch Violation of probation

4/7 Fontellia Collier Shoplifting



5/7 Patrick Fuller Schedule VI drug violations

6/7 Rosalind Haynes Shoplifting

7/7 Sharon Collier Shoplifting













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.