Part-time Web Editor — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., is looking for a part-time Web Editor to join the No. 1 news team in West Tennessee.

This position will consist of approximately 24 hours per week. The shifts are 6 p.m to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The web editor will write and proofread copy for our website. Duties will also include updating our social media accounts.

This employee will also be responsible for helping with our 5th Quarter high school football coverage every Friday night during high school football season, from mid-August to late November. This will include helping our sports crew gather scores and posting scores online.

Candidates must have excellent spelling and grammar skills. A confident writer with precise attention to detail is preferred. An ideal candidate would have experience writing news.

Send your resume with references to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. Phone calls are not encouraged. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.