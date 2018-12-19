Showers Come and Go Throughout Thursday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, December 19th

Despite the increase in cloud cover this morning and afternoon, we were still able to see temperatures warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon. These cloudy skies will eventually shed some water tonight with scattered showers likely through the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

TONIGHT

Light, scattered showers will accompany the cloudy skies we have overhead tonight with light winds. This should keep our temperatures in the lower to middle 40s at the coldest point of the night. Showers will remain off-and-on overnight right into Thursday morning.

Showers will be off-and-on for most of the day tomorrow with big breaks in the rain at times and high temperatures in just the lower to middle 50s. It won’t be raining all day but the chance for it is there from morning through night so keep the umbrella handy! Colder weather comes in on Friday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast wind chills, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com