Union City police to take part in ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Another West Tennessee city is joining the fight against drinking and driving.

Union City police are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in increasing impaired driving enforcement.

The campaign, called Booze It and Lose It, is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, running through Jan. 1.

The campaign means departments will have more officers on the streets and sobriety checkpoints through the holidays.

Other local agencies taking part include the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Humboldt Police Department.