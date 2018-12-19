UT Martin offices to close for upcoming holidays

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin will close all administrative offices from Dec. 24 through Dec. 28 for the winter holiday and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

The closure applies to offices on the main campus and at the five centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

Offices will be open regular business hours on Monday, Dec. 31, and will reopen for regular hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Spring semester classes start Jan. 10.