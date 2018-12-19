Website lists Tennessee in top 10 states with aggressive holiday drivers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A traffic website has ranked Tennessee drivers number 8 of the top 10 states with the most aggressive drivers during the holidays.

GasBuddy is a website that connects drivers to pit stops in their area and collects traffic data. It collected data from millions of drivers in the U.S during the Thanksgiving week.

See more on the GasBuddy website.

The results showed drivers are nearly 200 percent more aggressive during the holiday.

Some other states on the list include Georgia, Texas and Mississippi.